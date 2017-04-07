National win for advanced local systems business

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 13:58

A Hawke’s Bay business information systems provider with clients "from the Bombay Hills to Kapiti Coast" has been won the MYOB Advanced Partner of the Year award over competing firms from around the country.

Helm Business Information Systems Ltd provides tailormade financial accounting solutions and support service to businesses across a broad range of industry categories that have turnovers between $3 million and $50 million and generally staff numbers between 20 and 200.

"We have developed a reputation for being the ‘go to’ people to not just install the MYOB Enterprise Solution software but to actually investigate what it is that clients need from their information systems, not just now but into the future," says Dean Tiffen, Helm managing director.

"That’s why we have clients in the far North and Central Otago as well in our core central North Island area."

With a team of 10, most of whom are chartered accountants or with accounting experience, Helm advises businesses on both traditional and cloud-based systems, often creating bespoke solutions to meet specific business and industry needs.

"We appreciate that every business has different requirements and more times than not, we find that within an organisation there are a number of programmes that don’t talk to each other easily. Our goal is to integrate all aspects to provide strong financial reporting so doing business is efficient and effective," Mr Tiffen says.

In making the award at a recent United for Growth 2017 conference, Carolyn Luey, MYOB general manager Enterprise Solutions acknowledged Helm’s "stellar work and commitment to growth."