ANZ announces relief package for customers impacted by flooding

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 14:57

ANZ will provide a financial relief package for customers impacted by flooding in the North Island.

ANZ Managing Director of Retail and Business Banking Antonia Watson said a number of customers have had property loss or damage as a result of severe weather in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

"We are thinking of all that have been impacted. We’ve been monitoring the impact of the flooding and have activated our financial relief package. We hope this is of help as people recover from this devastating flooding."

As part of its assistance package, ANZ is offering:

The ability to apply for overdraft facilities; Waiving fees associated with restructuring business loans or applying for new home

or personal loans; Access to term deposits without the usual stand-down period;

Affected customers with Home and Contents insurance may be eligible to receive

assistance including emergency funds and temporary accommodation; and

Waiving life insurance premiums for up to three months for impacted customers of

ANZ or its insurance group OnePath.

Ms Watson said customers impacted by flooding are encouraged to visit their local branch, or speak to their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can contact ANZ on 0800 240 438 or to lodge an insurance claim, ANZ Insurance can be contacted on 0800 269 855.