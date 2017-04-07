Auckland Airport customers to benefit from new recognition program

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 15:15

Auckland Airport is inviting travellers and other customers to join Strata Club, its new, innovative, app-based programme designed to recognise their travel choices with personalised services and benefits.

Strata Club is a free-to-join programme that allows customers to tailor their experience at Auckland Airport and gain immediate online access to a growing number of travel benefits. Strata Club Benefits are offered in Tiers based on a customer’s purchases over a year. They are available to all international and domestic travellers, regardless of their airline and class of travel, as well as to everyone visiting Auckland Airport’s international and domestic terminals.

Jason Delamore, Auckland Airport’s general manager - marketing and technology, says, "Strata Club is one of the many ways we’re investing in getting to know our customers better so we can provide them with more personalised services and benefits that recognise their individual travel needs and choices. It has been designed by our customers for our customers, and is part of an extensive programme of short- and long-term improvements that will help us offer a rewarding, personal experience to all our customers, every time they visit Auckland Airport."

"Over the past few years we have invested heavily in new technology and tools to digitise our airport operations and give our customers a more personal experience. The Strata Club launch builds on those earlier technology investments and becomes the base for us to continue to recognise our customers’ individual travel preferences."

Strata Club Members will access their membership information using the Auckland Airport app which helps travellers plan a smooth journey to and through the airport, or using the Auckland Airport website. In developing Strata Club, Auckland Airport surveyed over 1,200 customers to understand their needs and how they want to be recognised for their travel choices.

"Strata Club provides practical, individual, travel-related benefits that our research tells us customers value highly. These benefits include longer access to free and improved Wi-Fi, parking upgrades and discounts, special offers from participating general, duty free and food and beverage retailers, and discounted entry to Auckland Airport’s Emperor Lounge. In a few months’ time we will be replacing the Emperor Lounge with a new, larger lounge called the Strata Lounge and we will continue to improve Strata Club over coming years to make customers’ journeys more rewarding."

"Twenty-three retailers and food and beverage providers across the airport have joined Strata Club for launch. This number is expected to increase in coming months, giving us more opportunities to thank our customers for their travel choices."

"Unlike other recognition schemes, Strata Club is only accessed via mobile devices and online, and provides immediate benefits to anyone who joins, regardless of whether they spend any money. Strata Club also complements other travel rewards programmes."

The development of Strata Club is one of a number of investments Auckland Airport is undertaking to make customers’ journeys more rewarding. The company is also investing more than $1 million every working day on core airport infrastructure and expects this level of investment will likely continue into the near future.

The major upgrade of Auckland Airport’s international departure area is now well underway, as is the expansion of Pier B of the international terminal which will add two more gates that can each accommodate an A380 or two smaller aircraft. Auckland Airport is also progressing the design of the new domestic section of its future combined domestic and international terminal.