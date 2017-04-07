Eden Park to partner with Mr Vintage

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 15:58

Eden Park is thrilled to announce a partnership with Mr Vintage to create a locally designed stadium range of t-shirts and accessories.

Eden Park has a rich sporting history and its global profile is unmatched by any other stadium in the country. While Eden Park is most notably remembered for hosting the 2011 Rugby World Cup Final, it has been the home of Auckland Cricket, Auckland Rugby and international events since the early 1900s.

Mr Vintage is renowned for creatively capturing iconic New Zealand moments, brands and personalities.

"Mr Vintage t-shirts have played a part in shaping social commentary in New Zealand and we are proud the Eden Park stadium range will continue this tradition", says Nick Sautner, General Manager Commercial, The Eden Park Trust.

"Eden Park is recognised as a global icon and New Zealand’s national stadium. The range will feature moments and memories from over 100 years of history and we look forward to collaborating with Eden Park Trust", says Rob Ewan, Managing Director, Mr Vintage.

Each year, more than half a million sports and entertainment fans from around the world enjoy events at Eden Park.

2017 is promising to provide more memories through an exciting event calendar including three DHL British and Irish Lions matches with over 20,000 overseas visitors expected.

To register your interest in purchasing t-shirts and accessories from the stadium edition range of merchandise, please visit edenpark.co.nz.