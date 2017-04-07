PrintNZ winners and finalists announced

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 19:23

Winners of prestigious Specialty Awards and finalists in both the Trainer and Training Company of the Year have been announced at recent Print Training Graduation Ceremonies held in Christchurch and Auckland.

Attended by over 200 graduates, employers, colleagues and family, the ceremonies also saw medals presented to everyone that earned a formal industry qualification during 2016, explains PrintNZ general manager Ruth Cobb.

"These events are a fantastic opportunity to recognise everyone that has made a commitment to learning and completed their training during 2016, but the highlight of the night is being able to reveal and reward the finalists (and in some case, winners) of the Specialty Awards -- the cream of the crop!," says Ms Cobb.

Print Diploma Student of the Year

Having dedicated an over 30-year career to the industry to date, Orora Specialty Packaging’s Epati Aiono says receiving the Diploma Student of the Year Award was a "great honour and a huge surprise".

"I was very lucky to have the support of Orora Cartons Wellington, Malcolm Pearce from Competenz and especially my family," says Mr Aiono.

"I have seen the industry go from the letterpress to digital and it is still evolving.

"The recognition of excellence with the industry awards is something we didn’t have back in the day so it’s great to see such a high profile for the industry.

"Starting from the floor I know the challenges people face when choosing a pathway through the industry. There is a lot of hidden potential in staff so I enjoy using all my experience to mentor potential supervisors, team leaders and line managers."

Jenkins Award for Top Label Printing Apprentice

Wade Jones of Labelmakers says he was "honoured to be recognised from such leaders in the print industry" when announced as the winner of the Jenkins Award.

"Jenkins Labels are renowned in New Zealand for their print training history and I am thrilled to receive this award," he says.

"I endeavour to continue my growth and development in the industry and lead by example for other future trainees within the business."

wrh global Award for Top Binding and Finishing Apprentice

PMP Print’s Elisha Pahia was presented with the wrh global Award, which PMP Print print finishing manager Gavin Wentzel says is due reward for Mr Pahia’s good time management and being available "for any training that was on offer".

"Elisha has a great attitude and takes ownership of any task he is asked to do," says Mr Wentzel.

"He is always enquiring about new developments in the industry. The wrh global Award will give Elisha an insight into the direction that the industry will take into the future."

Having commenced his career in the industry back in 2004, Mr Pahia says he actively sought out the apprenticeship and has welcomed the opportunities it has provided.

"I have enjoyed the workshops, meeting new people in different areas of the trade and completing assessments," he says.

"What inspires me is new technology. I enjoy working on different machines, learning something new every day and training new staff -- showing them what to look for, being on the end of the machine -- as well as how to stack a pallet and load etc."

GAPF Scholarship Winners

Three recipients of the GAPF Scholarship were also announced during the graduation ceremonies, which are awarded to the top Digital Apprentices.

Taryn Gannaway (Beacon Print Whakatane)

Ryan Fraser (Rocket Print)

Myra Anderson (printing.com)

The scholarship provides each recipient with $1000 to further their education in the digital sector.

Training Company of the Year Finalists

Quality Print (Taupo)

Fairfax Media Christchurch Print (Christchurch)

Electronic Imaging (Christchurch)

NZME (Auckland)

PMP New Zealand (Auckland)

Kiwi Labels (Christchurch)

Lightning Labels (Auckland)

Labelmakers (Hamilton)

Jenkins Freshpac Systems (Tauranga)

Greymouth Evening Star Co (Greymouth)

Hally Labels (Christchurch)

Gallagher Group (Hamilton)

Trainer of the Year Finalists

Chris Agius (Rocket Print)

Matt Montford (Labelmakers)

Tony Reid (PMP New Zealand)

Phil Ost (NZME)

Jared Maxwell-Smith (Electronic Imaging)

The winners of the Trainer of the Year and Training Company of the Year will be announced at the Pride In Print Awards Night in Christchurch on Friday May 12.