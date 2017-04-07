Top-five apprentices announced

Friday, 7 April, 2017 - 19:13

Competition for the prestigious title of PrintNZ Apprentice of the Year 2017 has heated up, with a shortlist of 11 of New Zealand’s finest up-and-coming print talent having now been whittled down to just five.

To be announced during Pride In Print Awards Night in Christchurch on Friday May 12, the title will be contested between Robert Pearce of Pakworld, Myra Anderson of printing.com, Ryan Fraser of Rocket Print, Taryn Gannaway of Beacon Print and Wade Jones of Labelmakers.

Named during well-attended Print Training Graduation Ceremonies held recently in both Christchurch and Auckland, each of the finalists would make a "very worthy winner", says PrintNZ general manager Ruth Cobb.

"In fact, reducing the 11 finalists to just five was very difficult in itself," says Ms Cobb.

"Our industry requires highly skilled workers and that’s what this recognition is all about -- there are huge opportunities for these people to grow in our industry and they have taken key steps to get that started.

"These events are an absolute pleasure to put on for the industry and are one of the highlights of my job -- being able to reward the individuals that have made the commitment to themselves, to their employers and to the industry."

Robert Pearce

Pakworld operations manager/director Jonathan Flett says from the outset Mr Pearce was recognised as having an amiable trait of being "someone that we knew everyone would get on with".

"Robbie started with us as a university holiday job and never went back as he decided he wanted to get into the workforce straight away and not come out with a huge student loan," says Mr Flett.

"I advised him that this would only be possible if he was to take up an apprenticeship, of which he was more than happy to do.

"Robbie does enjoy a challenge and I have never seen him give up on one. He is inspired by this industry as it runs deep in his family and he has expressed a strong interest to do extra papers."

Mr Pearce sees every day as "another puzzle to put together", particularly in the gluing aspect of the trade.

"Every job is different, even if it is the same job again," he says.

"That’s the fun part, when there is a really difficult job that nobody thinks they can get through and you get it through and in good time. That is quite rewarding and I didn’t expect that.

"It keeps every day a little bit different, which makes the job less work and more enjoyable.

"My dad owns a die-making business, so I’ve been exposed to the industry since I was a kid. But the packaging side of things was something I hadn’t actually seen before.

"I’m hoping this year to start the Level 5 Print Management Diploma. So I can better myself in that way and then be on stage in three years time with a black medal to complete the set!"

Myra Anderson

"Digging beneath the surface to see what makes something tick", is one of the impressive traits exhibited by Ms Anderson, says printing.com chief operating officer Symon Yendoll.

"Myra has always demonstrated outstanding enthusiasm and passion for her training in the printing industry," he says.

"She continues to deliver above and beyond our expectations. I have been very impressed with how she has applied the knowledge she has gained throughout her apprenticeship to our business at printing.com.

"In my experience it is rare to find someone who can take in the theory and then see how it fits into real world scenarios. Myra has displayed a great talent for doing this especially when it comes to understanding the financial implications of what she is doing day by day."

Another apprentice who has also gained experience in different industries, Ms Anderson says she thrives on "crafting and designing beautiful print based solutions for customers" in a best-practice, team environment.

"I enjoy thinking outside the square to find the best result in both a digital and offset environment," says Ms Anderson.

"Having a print production background, knowing how the item is going to be run and finished, is such a great asset for designing print that works.

"My print apprenticeship has given me a well-rounded knowledge -- not only of the print processes I work with on a daily basis, but also other print processes. It has given me skills that I can immediately put into practice.

"It has also given me a different mindset. It’s got me thinking further than just the job bag sitting on my desk and about how that one job affects the studio, production, the franchise network, the business as a whole and most importantly, the bottom line."

Ryan Fraser

Rocket Print general manager Chris Agius says from the outset, Mr Fraser has demonstrated a "work ethic and willingness to learn".

"He is not afraid to do a job, stay back and meet a delivery commitment or step up when someone is away," says Mr Agius.

"Throughout his apprenticeship Ryan has matured in the role as his knowledge and experience grew and you could see this in his day-to-day work along with the assignments he completed becoming more thorough and detailed. It’s been a delight having Ryan working with us and I hope the same drive will see him further develop in this industry."

Having "grown up" in the sector through his family’s own print business, Mr Fraser says he has targeted a future in digital print and has enjoyed the growth opportunity provided by moving on to Rocket Print.

"I love working with the team -- we all get along great, we know our roles and work as a tight unit -- we laugh, we eat together and go out as a team, what’s not to like!," says Mr Fraser.

"What inspires me is that print is everywhere, it’s constantly changing -- be it technology or the push by clients to do something different. Being able to take a white piece of paper, put some ink on it, trim it, fold it, run it through a cylinder and out comes something that puts a smile on a customer’s face is what inspires and gives me the passion to continue and grow in this industry."

Taryn Gannaway

Beacon Print general manager Brian Cornes says Ms Gannaway is "very motivated and organised", as evidenced by her simultaneously completing the Competenz health and safety course, readying for the Diploma in Print Management and training for the Oxfam 100-kilometre walk.

"Taryn’s commitment is great for us as a company and in general for our industry," he says.

"Taryn’s key traits would be her drive, motivation, organisational skills and her attention to detail and pleasant bubbly personality. Taryn oversees health and safety and staff rosters on top of her normal duties and has a great relationship with all staff on all levels from upper management to the general hands."

Already having amassed considerable work and life experience in different areas, Ms Gannaway says she is "forever learning something new" in the print industry.

"Even if it’s to do with how the press works, I find it all quite fascinating," says Ms Gannaway.

"Over the past year I have been to a few sites and, considering Beacon Print was the only site I had been to previously, my vision of the print industry was so small. I just love site visits and seeing what other companies do, how they are different or similar and realising just how big the print industry really is.

"When I was 14 I never thought being a hand collator would have gotten me this far, so I count myself very lucky for everything I have been offered and can’t wait to see where I will be in ten years’ time."

Wade Jones

With a family background in the industry and demonstrating a "hunger for creativity and perfection", Mr Jones is also praised for his "pleasant can-do attitude" by Labelmakers senior managers Jody Cook and Matt Montford.

"Wade has enthusiasm, passion and commitment to get the task completed to his very high personal standards with minimal waste," say the pair.

"His hunger for knowledge and pride in whatever he tackles is very refreshing.

"Labelmakers took Wade on as a school leaver four-and-a-half years ago as a member of our despatch team. He progressed rapidly through the many individual processes including the QC slitter, offline laminator and he is currently running an eight-colour printing press."

Mr Jones says he simply "loves everything about the industry".

"I think I have an eye for detail -- I think I have this naturally due to enjoying graphics and art at school," he says.

"I love to see what I’m able to print -- creating a label from raw then going through the eight different stages on the press to seeing the final product in store."

Additional Apprentice of the Year Finalists

Nicholas Ball (Coveris)

Hannah Eades (Goose Screen Design)

Frederick D’Rozario (Images Unlimited)

Brett Pulford (Beacon Print Hawke’s Bay)

Robert Kemp (Brebner Print)

Ngatokoa Kaokao (Jenkins Freshpac Systems)