Ultimate tradie road trip kicks off today

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 09:45

BCITO is hitting the road today as it embarks on an epic four-week road trip to attract more apprentices.

The Not Your Average Tradie Road Trip will see a group of talented Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) apprentices visiting different regions to help community organisations, charities and schools with building improvements.

New Zealand needs thousands more apprentices to meet demand and the road trip provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase what a career in the trades offers, while also supporting local communities.

The tradies will be carrying out work at a number of locations including dedicated spaces for at-risk youth, a health and social services provider, a surf club, schools and will also be working with Habitat for Humanity.

The Road Trip kicks off today, Monday 10 April, and will run for 4 weeks.

After leaving Auckland, the road trip will visit Tauranga, New Plymouth and Wanaka before heading back up to Auckland.

Follow the action at BCITO.TV