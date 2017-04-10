E-Spatial appoints Christchurch-based consultant Dr Kathryn Salm

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 09:46

e-Spatial, the independent spatial consultancy firm, today announced that they are extending their presence in Christchurch with the appointment of a locally based consultant Dr Kathryn Salm.

e-Spatial has begun partnering more with clients located in Christchurch, having recently won contracts to work with Christchurch City Council and the University of Canterbury. They currently have long-term relationships with other Canterbury-based customers including Farmlands and Environment Canterbury. These organisations all see the value of spatial and want to maximise its benefits to their company and customers.

Dr Salm will be the main contact for Christchurch-based clients. She was previously with e-Spatial in Wellington for three years, and re-joins after a two-year hiatus.

Dr Salm has a PhD in Science and a BSc (Hons) in Environmental Science from the University of Canterbury. Her particular strengths are in strategy, design thinking, business case development and leading collaborative project teams. Her experience spans geospatial across government, industry and education/research. She enjoys working in the space within and between the three as a connector, helping them share data and ideas. Kat is also interested in the application of geospatial for future challenges including smart cities and intelligent transport.

e-Spatial’s Managing Director, Simon Jellie, says "Having a Christchurch-based presence will further enhance e-Spatial’s ability to connect with our customers on a regular basis. It will also allow us to link like-minded clients for the benefit of both. Kat has a real ability to be able to simplify complex situations and problems, and present clear solutions, and we are very fortunate to have her back at e-Spatial."