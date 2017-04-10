Dev Academy announces launch of new diversity scholarships

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 10:17

Enspiral Dev Academy is excited to announce two new diversity scholarships available for people to learn the fundamentals of web development. The scholarships are worth $2000 each. One is to support women and nonbinary gender identities to complete the Dev Academy programme, and one is for MÄori and Pacifika applicants. They are available for the upcoming Horoeka and Kea cohorts which start May 1st in Auckland and Wellington.

Enspiral Dev Academy is an 18 week intensive, full immersion bootcamp where students learn the tools they need to become junior web developers. The Dev Academy programme is industry-led, based on learning by doing, and uses a ‘whole person’ approach to train job-ready developers with personal as well as technical skills. Dev Academy’s recent expansion to Auckland builds on the success of the Wellington programme with a bustling industry hub and interactive web development classroom right in Eden Terrace.

One of Dev Academy’s missions is to see demographic parity achieved in the digital technology sector. This means the diversity of the people working in the sector should reflect the demographics of the country as a whole - a goal that New Zealand is currently very far off.

Dev Academy is thrilled to be able to work to bring more diversity into the technology sector, and hopes these scholarships will help more people take the leap into learning to become web developers.

Web developers do not need special gifts. Dev Academy looks for people who:

1. Are passionate about technology

2. Want to be constantly challenged

3. Love learning and solving problems

4. Enjoy working in teams

5. Want to fast track their career to be a web developer

If you know someone that fits this description, tell them to get in touch today.

Application

Applications close 19th April at 6pm. Those who have already applied for Horoeka and Kea cohorts and are eligible will automatically be considered for a scholarship. Dev Academy will announce the successful candidates as soon as possible after these dates. Use the application page on the website to enrol and tick the box indicating that you want to be considered for the Diversity Scholarship. In order to apply you must be able to study and work in New Zealand.