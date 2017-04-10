Suncorp New Zealand returns to Christchurch CBD

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 12:27

Suncorp New Zealand employees today moved into their new premises in central Christchurch, more than six years after the 2011 Canterbury earthquake.

Suncorp New Zealand, whose brands include Vero Insurance and Asteron Life, will take space in the new Te UrutÄ« building at 48 Hereford Street, which has been developed by Ngai Tahu Property.

"This development provides a fantastic new office environment for our Christchurch people, and returns them to the heart of the city after working from temporary premises in Washington Way since February 2011," said Suncorp New Zealand CEO Paul Smeaton.

"Our team has played an important role in the Canterbury recovery, and committing to office space in the Christchurch CBD clearly demonstrates our support of the regeneration of the city, and our confidence in its future."

The new development includes two office blocks in the heart of Christchurch. Close to key landmarks, amenities and transport, the precinct-style development also features a landscaped central park. Suncorp will occupy half of Level 4 of the Te UrutÄ« building facing onto Cambridge Terrace and Hereford Street.

Te UrutÄ« will be officially opened in May 2017.

Vero Insurance’s earthquake team will continue to operate from premises in Hazeldean.