Crowne Plaza Chch launches event and conference spaces

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 13:44

The new Crowne Plaza Christchurch is setting itself up for business success - with the launch of four modern and versatile event and conferencing spaces.

The eagerly-awaited property is now open for bookings and will be the largest upscale hotel in the Christchurch CBD with 204 rooms.

Crowne Meetings Manager Phoebe Zwarts said the hotel was "delighted" to bring additional business event capacity to central Christchurch.

"This hotel offers a range of inspiring workshop or brainstorming places to meet and connect, all delivered with our signature Crowne Plaza service," she said.

"We’re offering four spaces specifically designed to ensure the success of any client’s business function, with the flexibility to accommodate a range of events from smaller meetings through to large-scale presentations."

Located on the first floor of the landmark hotel there are three separate boardrooms featuring views of the Victoria Square parkland, and a larger premium meeting space.

The Golden Fleece room seats up to 150 theatre or cocktail style, or 90 banquet style, and includes dual projection screens and built-in audio.

The Ellis, Gartner and Oram rooms cater for 10 to 14 guests boardroom style. Groups can combine two or all three of the rooms for a medium-sized space filled with natural light.

The names of the meeting spaces pay homage to the early history of Victoria Square. One of the city’s first hotels, The Golden Fleece, once occupied the site of the new Crowne Plaza.

The brand new rooms and meeting spaces offering the latest technology are online now for bookings from August 1 2017, and Ms Zwarts said they would be "a great step forward" for the regenerating city.

"From the moment you book your event, you can be confident you’re in the best hands with our friendly and knowledgeable team to ensure it runs seamlessly and efficiently," she said.

Other spaces within the hotel available for event bookings include Café 1851 on the ground-floor, the stunning 80-seat Market Place Restaurant or even the cosy first-floor hotel library.

Groups staying at the hotel are guaranteed a great night’s sleep - with new beds in comfortable ‘zen-like’ rooms and a range of flexible Executive, Deluxe and Superior configurations.

Conference guests can stay connected throughout the hotel with free WiFi. Guest room technology includes Samsung smart TV’s with Bluetooth connectivity, mobile device mirroring and USB docks.

The new hotel’s central location means guests can step out of the front door with city attractions, shops and entertainment, and Hagley Park’s green open spaces on the doorstep.

General Manager Reinier Eulink has returned to Christchurch to open the new property. He most recently spent five successful years leading Crowne Plaza Queenstown, during which time it won multiple travel and tourism awards.

Conference or meetings bookers are recognised and rewarded for choosing Crowne Plaza Christchurch with the IHG Business Rewards programme. Points can be redeemed for free room nights, gift vouchers and an extensive range of other offers.

With the opening of the new Crowne Plaza Christchurch, IHG will operate six properties in New Zealand including Crowne Plaza hotels in Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch, two Holiday Inn properties in Rotorua and at Auckland Airport, and the InterContinental Wellington.