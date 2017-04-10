Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 14:47

Beca re-joins Christchurch CBD Beca has today, moved back into Christchurch’s CBD after a six year hiatus in temporary offices following the Canterbury earthquakes. Beca’s team of 320 will be based in the new ANZ Centre which utilises the latest in technology and base isolation. Beca had a significant role in the ANZ Centre project; providing the structural, civil, fire and building services design of the base build. As well as architecturally designing, engineering and project managing the fit-out of their own office space.

Gathered outside the ANZ Centre this morning, staff were welcomed into the new building by way of a mihi whakatau. Speaking at the welcome, Craig Price, Beca Regional Manager - South Island, thanked everyone for their tremendous efforts over the years, saying it took tenacity and commitment. He said, "After six years, it is a pleasure to re-join the central city community and bring everyone together under one roof. Our team has grown considerably during this time, and this success is down to your hard work and commitment to help rebuild Christchurch."

"We can all be proud of the ANZ Centre and our new office space. Not only for the technology and innovation that went into it, but for helping create another building that contributes to the vibrancy at the heart of our city."

Beca join hundreds of other companies which are anticipated to move back into the heart of the city this year. Since the 2011 earthquakes, Beca has been based in temporary offices around the city, most recently in Sydenham. Its new address is ANZ Centre, Level 2, 267 High Street, Christchurch, 8011. All other contact details remain unchanged.