‘Meaty’ opportunity for investors at vacant pet food processing site

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 15:11

The land and buildings which previously housed one of the Upper North Island’s biggest pet food processing plants have been placed on the market for sale.

The 1150 square metre pet food rendering facility, along with adjoining offices, is being sold in a ‘dormant state’ - with the complete sorting and freezing line equipment ready to be recommissioned into a fully functioning plant.

The 9800 square metre industrial-zoned site in the Waikato township of Paeroa was previously occupied by pet food ingredient processor Hauraki Cool Stores which sorted and froze bulk quantities of meat products for supply to pet food manufacturers, employing some 10 staff in the process.

Hauraki Cool Stores ceased trading in 2013, and the plant was decommissioned soon after. Now the Grey Street land, buildings and equipment are being marketed for sale at auction on April 27 by Bayleys Hamilton, with salesperson Josh Smith saying the business was a virtual ‘turn key’ operation waiting to be reinvigorated.

"For any potential purchaser looking for a purpose-built food processing plant, the value of this premises is in its infrastructure and plant," he said.

"The main building comprises a large open plan factory floor with drive-through access via high stud electric roller doors at either end of the plant. Decommissioned equipment on the processing floor includes a hydraulic sorting belt, offal cutter and guillotine, bone breaker, industrial grade mincer, storage bin washer unit, wrapping unit, bulk weight platform scales, and printer.

"To one side of the floor are two 90 square metre blast freezers and holding chillers which have the ability to freeze product to -28 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile at the end of the building is a 198 square metre freezer capable of producing a holding temperature of -18 degrees Celsius.

"All of the cool store units are supported by multiple 30 horse power motors and condensers which have the ability to work individually or combined. Constructed in 1992 with steel framed portals and lined with freezer paneling, you could say the building has good bones," said Mr Smith.

The floor of the processing room is in-laid with drainage filtering into fat traps. Wall-mounted foam washers are fitted at either end of the factory floor, which is fully monitored by CCTV. Staff amenities include a commercial uniform washer and dryer, male and female toilet and shower facilities, an administration office, and lunchroom.

Additional plant catalogued in the sale includes: - A trio of 30 horse power back-up motors. - Two gas-operated Crown forklifts - Multiple plastic bins ranging in size from 32 - 1000 litres - An ammonia ice-making plant for salt ice production - Chiller refrigeration for storing processed ice - A 5.5 horse power compressor, and - A 500 kva electrical transformer.

Mr Smith said the flat Grey Street site was accessed from a large metaled yard - allowing incoming and exiting delivery trucks easy access. When previously operating, the Hauraki Cool Stores plant received sheep, beef and chicken offal from killing chains across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Processed meat product was then transported to pet food manufacturing plants at various North Island and overseas locations. Mr Smith said Paeroa’s strategic location placed it in the perfect position to receive unprocessed raw product and break it down into a state suitable for the next step in the production chain.

"When the plant ceased operation, the intention was to set it aside in a dormant state until new markets could be found for its pet food product. However, the vendor now realises that the time has come to sell up to a food processor or manufacturer who can identify and access such markets, or can add a Waikato/Bay of Plenty division to their existing business," he said.

"Alternatively, the site would be suitable for a food manufacturer looking at other primary produce lines - such as processed pork, venison, or goat smallgoods for human consumption.

"From a supply chain perspective, there is still a considerable amount of base product coming out of the Waikato and Bay of Plenty freezing works. Alternatively with some modification of plant, the site could be converted into a boutique sheep and beef killing operation for whole carcass export out of the Port of Tauranga which is only 80 minutes drive away."

He said the substantial amount of undeveloped land surrounding the building would also suit redevelopment of the site into a logistics or warehousing premises.