Rochana Sheward is new chief executive officer of ARMS Trust

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 15:17

The Auckland Regional Migrant Services (ARMS) Trust has announced the appointment of Rochana (Ro-ka-na) Sheward as their new Chief Executive Officer. She will start on the 18th of April 2017 and will succeed Dr Mary Dawson who has stepped down from this role last year.

The selection was made after a national search and selection process undertaken by ARMS Board of Trustees.

"We are very pleased to announce this appointment," says Dr Bruce Bryant, Trust Board Chair. "Rochana will bring leadership and creativity to ARMS’ programmes and a deep sense of commitment to our community projects. She has served non-profits at all programme levels, fundraising, executive and leadership levels, and has a breadth of perspective and experience."

Rochana’s portfolio includes over 12 years of executive planning, administration, strengthening communities through empowering and developing sustainable projects, engaging people, developing their capacity and skills through training and coaching, funding and resourcing.

"I feel honored to be taking up a leadership role with ARMS and facilitating the delivery of the Board’s strategic vision for Auckland as a whole. I’m really looking forward to working with the ARMS whanau in finding solutions to some of the challenges that face migrants, refugees and newcomers within the Auckland region," adds Rochana.

"I am looking forward to working with the many diverse communities and together strengthening leadership within our communities and addressing some of the gaps of support for our clients. I acknowledge that some of the challenges in this role will be around funding and resourcing. I have noted that in a 2012 report that was independently produced for Auckland Council on migrant and refugee services within Auckland had highlighted that the sector is severely underfunded leading to a lack of support and good settlement for newcomers. I will spend the first couple of months getting to know the range of groups we collaborate with and listening to the sector’s needs and wants. "

Prior to this appointment Rochana was the CEO of MacLaren Park Henderson South (MPHS) Community Trust. In 2011, she also received the West Auckland Business Award of Distinction for not-for-profit management category. She lives in West Auckland with her husband and two children.

ARMS is Auckland’s specialist settlement support agency, providing targeted programmes for migrants, newcomers, former refugees and their families. Our programmes and services are delivered in several locations across Auckland.

Watch Rochana’s welcome message here.