BNZ partners with posBoss

BNZ today announced it has partnered with New Zealand company, posBoss, to provide an integrated point of sale solution (POS) for the hospitality industry.

The solution is comprised of BNZ PayClip, which enables card payments via a Bluetooth connection to a smart device, and posBoss’ POS software which has been specifically designed for quick and efficient over-the-counter purchases. Key features include a sleek, intuitive design, affordable pricing structure and simple to use technology which also integrates with accounting software Xero.

The BNZ PayClip/posBoss solution has been tested during a pilot programme at the new Giapo store on Gore Street, Auckland since mid-March and is now available to the broader hospitality industry.

Giapo owner, Gianpaolo Grazioli, says that the pairing of PayClip and posBoss is brilliant - primarily as it’s bespoke to his business and products, and so simple to use.

"Having BNZ PayClip means our counter top is clean, minimalistic and that payments can be processed fast. We love embracing technology because it suits our business and it works great - ultimately we are looking to go completely mobile in-store so really, it’s game changing for us. We also have a third PayClip for peak periods which is really convenient."

"PayClip is an award winning payment solution and this integration with posBoss builds on that success - providing an increasingly innovative payment experience for hospitality businesses. With a competitive price point and attractive design, PayClip and posBoss look fantastic on the countertop and provide a positive experience for customers. Ultimately, it means more time to focus on your customers and less time worrying about administration," says Harry Ferreira, Head of Small Business at BNZ.