New Zealand’s leading loyalty program adds Yellow to its coalition

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 09:58

Loyalty NZ, the company behind the Fly Buys loyalty programme, has confirmed that Yellow has joined the coalition.

Yellow is the second new partner to join Fly Buys in 2017, following the announcement of Genesis Energy joining the programme.

Loyalty NZ Acting CEO Dave Mansfield says the company is delighted to welcome Yellow to Fly Buys, bringing two well-known New Zealand businesses together.

Yellow is New Zealand's most popular digital business directory, with more than 480,000 visitors every month.

Yellow will reward Fly Buys points to those who leave reviews for local businesses they love on Yellow.co.nz. Reviewers will receive three points for writing one review that takes just minutes to complete, a bonus ten points for the 10th review, and twenty points for the 25th review.

This will be the second way Fly Buys members can earn points for free, alongside surveys completed with Colmar Brunton.

"Yellow’s business strategy is well aligned to our vision for Fly Buys, and will mean that members can earn points easily, every day, while supporting local businesses," says Mr Mansfield.

A recent small scale trial of the Fly Buys programme with Yellow.co.nz saw over 38,300 reviews posted in 8 weeks - increasing the number of submissions by over 1,400% and with an average of 200+ new reviewers every month.

"We are really looking forward to building Yellow’s business and delivering a new way for Fly Buys members to earn points for free at the same time," adds Mr Mansfield.

Yellow CEO Michael Boersen says the partnership is built on a mutual desire to support and strengthen local businesses and communities.

"With Fly Buys now a part of the Yellow family, consumers can not only earn points for leaving reviews, but will in turn boost the digital profile of their favourite local café, plumber or hairdresser helping our proud local businesses thrive in their region."

The full list of Fly Buys partners can be found at flybuys.co.nz.