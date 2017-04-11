Senior public law specialist Sally McKechnie to join Simpson Grierson

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 11:17

Simpson Grierson is pleased to announce the appointment of senior lawyer Sally McKechnie as a partner in its Wellington office.

Sally will join the firm's public law team and brings extensive experience of the central government environment. Her role will focus on assisting the firm's public sector facing clients with strategic, regulatory and policy-related issues.

Sally says "I am excited to be joining Simpson Grierson. The firm has a great reputation for its work in the public sector, and a strong existing team. I am looking forward to building the firm's practice in this area."

Chairman Kevin Jaffe says "Sally is an outstanding public law litigator and has a superb track record in high profile Crown-related work. Her appointment reflects the demand we have from clients for assistance with complex public law matters."

Sally is currently a team leader at Crown Law. She has a first class honours degree in Law and a BA from Otago University, was a Rhodes Scholar and attained a BCL with distinction and MPhil in International Relations from Oxford University.

Sally will join the firm on 1 June.