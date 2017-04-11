Tauranga Council finalist in SOLGM Local Government Awards

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 13:15

The New Zealand Society of Local Government Managers (SOLGM) recognises excellence in government through their annual awards which are due to be announced at SOLGM's annual conference on 12 April 2017 in Auckland. This year Tauranga City Council has 2 projects that are entrants in the 2017 Awards.

An entry into the Transforming Service Delivery category is Tauranga City Council's Event Health, Safety and Risk Services Project. The challenge for this project was to support the delivery of events whilst ensuring health and safety commitments were met. To achieve a balanced outcome, Council’s events team worked with in-house health and safety experts and external subject matter experts, to develop tools and resources tailored to support the local industry. The tools developed are customer focussed, prioritising their need over risk aversion, and supporting the delivery of events as a catalyst for community prosperity. "Tauranga is coming of age with its events management and the events that it has on offer to its residents and visitors. We are proud that these are provided with robust commitments to health and safety", says Jaine Lovell-Gadd, General Manager: City Transformation.

Council's 'Team Blue Sky' took part in the Australasian Management Challenge 2017, a SOLGM programme designed to enhance leadership and management skills of managers and staff in local government. The Challenge is recognised for its hands-on and real-life approach to leadership development. Participants come away with new and practical insights into excellence in leadership and management. "This programme helps our staff to understand the challenges and needs of our local communities and to show leadership in these areas", says Emlyn Hatch, Organisational Development Manager at Tauranga City Council.