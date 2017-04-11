Consultation on KiwiSaver fees methodology

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 16:31

KiwiSaver members will be able to see the dollar cost of the fees they are paying in their annual statements next year. The Ministry of Business and Innovation and Employment (MBiE) is currently amending the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations so that individual members’ total fees must be disclosed in annual statements in dollar values, from March 2018.

Following this Government policy decision, the FMA is consulting on how those fees should be calculated and disclosed. A key objective for the FMA is ensuring that all KiwiSaver providers calculate the dollar figure for individual fees in the same way. The consultation paper proposes a method that balances the need for accuracy, while recognising that providers will incur costs to make the necessary changes to their systems.

The FMA has been discussing these proposals with industry before launching today’s consultation.

Paul Gregory, FMA Director of External Communications and Investor Capability said that including fees in dollar amounts was a positive step in improving the information available for KiwiSaver members. "The annual statement offers a unique opportunity for providers to engage with their investors, and help them make good decisions about their investment.

"We discovered in our survey last year that KiwiSaver investors do read their statements and have a strong appetite for information that helps them to make decisions. Investors told us that one of the pieces of information they wanted to see is their fees in dollars," Mr Gregory said.