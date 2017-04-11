NZ Dairy Industry Award finalists prepare for judging

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 22:21

The 33 finalists in the 2017 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards won’t be taking a break over Easter - they will be too busy preparing for the final round of judging which gets underway on 22 April.

The finalists represent 11 regions and will compete for prizes worth more than $190,000 and the honour of winning either the 2017 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, 2017 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year or the 2017 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the year title. General Manager Chris Keeping says the 33 finalists are the cream of the crop from the 424 entries received, and it was a hard-fought battle.

"The feedback was that the calibre of entrants in all regions was outstanding, making the judges’ job very difficult. It is very clear that the New Zealand dairy industry is in good health with passionate farmers, managers and trainees with positive attitudes leading the way."

"It was fantastic to attend all 11 regional finals and feel the excitement of the wins and see the journey each finalist has taken, both professionally and personally. There is a real mix of age, farming experience and career backgrounds but all have the confidence to handle the next level of judging as they head towards the national finals."

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy, New Zealand Farm Source and Ravensdown, along with industry partner Primary ITO.

The 11 finalists in the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year competition consist of 10 sharemilkers and one contract milker. They oversee herds ranging from 225 cows to 800 cows and have varied career backgrounds including a past accountant, an adventure tourism guide and a qualified mechanic.

The New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year finalists include three females amongst the 11 finalists who are aged between 23 and 38 years and work on farms with herds ranging from 325 cows to 1340 cows.

There is a sole female amongst the 11 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year finalists. Five finalists are employed as Farm Assistants, three as Herd Managers, two as Second-In-Charge and one Assistant Manager.

The winner will be announced at a black tie awards dinner at SkyCity in Auckland on Saturday May 6. Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.