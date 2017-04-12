How coffee can save you thousands on your home loan - CANSTAR

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 07:31

Home owners are feeling the squeeze as the era of record low home loan rates looks to be over, but there are still ways to save tens of thousands of dollars on your mortgage.

After a flurry of home loans interest rate rises at the start of the year, the average one year fixed rate is now 0.22% higher than at this time last year. For a two year fixed rate, this difference is even higher at 0.32%. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has also reported a drop in year on year new (home loan) lending, from $5,166 million in February 2016 down to $4,379 million in February 2017.

CANSTAR general manager Jose George observes:

"Although we looked to be having a lull in mortgage rate increases, further rises cannot be ruled out as banks still look to overseas capital to help fund the domestic mortgage market. This means it is becoming more important for home owners to look beyond simple rate comparisons to reduce the impact of interest on their loan. For many, a longer-term fixed rate loan may be an attractive option at this point in time."

Small adjustments can have huge impacts

For those who prefer a floating rate loan, there are still opportunities for long term savings by making some small adjustments to everyday spending. According to CANSTAR, using a $350,000,

30 year mortgage as an example (using average floating rate of 5.75%), by increasing fortnightly payments by $24 - that‘s equivalent to cutting back on around three cups of coffee per week - you could pay off your loan two years early, saving nearly $28,000 in interest.

Floating rate mortgage interest costs can also be reduced by placing any income or savings in an offset account.

Offset accounts do exactly as they say on the tin by offsetting the balance of the account, against the balance of the outstanding home loan. A very simple example is if someone had a $350,000 home loan but also had $50,000 in an offset account, only $300,000 of the home loan would be attracting interest.

For homeowners coming off a fixed rate arrangement, negotiating with your current provider for a preferential rate on a new fixed rate deal is a good place to start. Switching your provider is also an option to consider. This may also mean switching your everyday banking too but the rewards can be a more attractive fixed rate and in many cases, additional incentives are offered to sweeten the deal.

At a glance

The following table compares average residential home loan rates:

2016 (average rates) / 2017 (average rates) / Difference

Floating / 5.62% / 5.75% / 0.13%

1 Year Fixed / 4.52% / 4.75% / 0.22%

2 Year Fixed / 4.61% / 4.93% / 0.32%

3 Year Fixed / 4.86% / 5.28% / 0.43%

5 Year Fixed / 5.23% / 5.90% / 0.67%

Source: www.canstar.co.nz

Based on loans available for $400,000, 80% LVR and Principal and Interest repayments for relevant product types between the 21-03-2016 to 10-04-2017.

Jose George goes on to say:

"There is no doubt that home owners have to work much harder now for a good deal then they did 12 months ago but careful decision making now can lead to significant savings over the life of a mortgage.

"It is more important than ever for home owners to stress test their debt repayment capabilities, research the market and shop around. Importantly, if a person does find themselves struggling with payments, it is critical they talk to their provider sooner rather than later. Early intervention can make a huge difference and minimise financial stress and worry."

What you should consider when looking for a residential home loan:

Shop around and don’t be afraid to switch provider. It may sound like a lot of hard work to switch banks but in today’s world of being able to do just about anything online, you can compare and action without leaving the house. In some circumstances, your new provider may also offer you additional incentives to switch. Negotiate, negotiate, negotiate. A lot of people do not realise that there is quite often a better deal to be done. Depending on the size of loan you require, the value of your property and your income, you could be offered a better rate than advertised.

Remember to include any fees or costs in your calculations. If you are breaking a fixed rate deal early, there is usually an early settlement fee you will be liable to pay. If switching provider, you may also have to engage legal representation.

Do you have any other savings? These could be offset against your home loan. As interest is usually calculated daily, you still stand to gain even if the amount you have in the offset account fluctuates.

