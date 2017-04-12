Hagley Building Products invests over $20 million in NZ manufacturing

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 09:05

Hagley Building Products has given the New Zealand economy a vote of confidence with a $20 million investment in a new manufacturing complex and equipment for two of its businesses, Hagley Windows and Doors and Thermaseal Double Glazing.

The 10,000m2 state-of-the-art facility at Christchurch’s Waterloo Business Park will be officially opened this afternoon (Wednesday, April 12).

Rather than tap into the import market, Hagley’s investment means it can deliver world-class, bespoke, windows and doors and other specialized glass products, for the residential and commercial market.

The companies have had to increase the number of skilled staff because of the sophistication of the new equipment and anticipated growth in demand. In total the two companies employ just under 100.

Geoff Ball, who founded Hagley Windows and Doors 33 years ago, and Thermaseal 25 years ago, said that with customers becoming more discerning and demanding with the move to greener, more thermally efficient homes, this investment will allow him to guarantee both high-quality glass products and premium quality aluminium windows and doors in a timely manner.

"With imported products, I could guarantee neither their quality nor timeliness. Also, those products would not have been tested to prove compliance with the New Zealand Building Code and standards," he said.

This new facility allows Ball to bring together Hagley Windows and Doors and its associate company Thermaseal Double Glazing, which until now, have been on separate sites.

"This is the first combined facility of its type in New Zealand. Having the two companies side-by-side in the factory offers significant efficiency and productivity benefits - the glass units arrive at the end of their production line and move around the corner in time to be glazed into the windows and doors.

"With Thermaseal, we have purchased the latest equipment and advanced technologies from Europe including a fully automated double glazing line and heavy weight glass line and furnace.

"In total, there were 22 containers of equipment installed in our new site," he said.

Ball said that the impact of the earthquakes meant that once the rebuild started, there was an enormous boom in the entire building industry which lasted for 4-5 years but this has now changed with several "newcomers" having already shut up shop.

"The new growth for us is in several areas. Residentially, we can now say ‘yes’ to the business we couldn’t previously, Commercially, we now have a dedicated commercial factory within the new facility, so we can continue to expand our growth in this area. For Thermaseal, the growth is in the trade market and the heavyweight glass business as well as the residential retrofit double glazing market.

"With home designs now incorporating more indoor-outdoor flow with larger windows and doors and newer features such as flush sills on doors, we are fortunate to manufacture the Vantage range of aluminium windows and doors. They are continually refining and improving their ranges of profiles which helps us keep ahead of contemporary design trends.

"The market is heading towards certainty where business longevity and reputation are important. All the products we produce need to be to a code and a standard, complete with warranties. Customers want to deal with reputable companies that can stand behind their ability and their warranties," he said.