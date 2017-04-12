Microsoft celebrates industry excellence at 2017 Partner Awards

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 09:34

Microsoft New Zealand celebrated the outstanding performance of its partners at the 10th annual Microsoft Partner Awards at Auckland’s Langham Hotel last night.

Winners across the 22 categories were recognised by the judging panel as some of the most innovative and progressive groups they have seen in New Zealand since the awards first began in 2007. Judges also praised finalists for their tremendous contribution to accelerating digital transformation and helping to advance New Zealand businesses at pace with global competitors.

Microsoft New Zealand’s newly-appointed Director for Small, Midmarket Solutions and Partner Group, Phil Goldie, says the Partner Awards are a celebration of Microsoft’s gold and silver Partners and recognises their competencies, use of cloud technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and overall industry excellence.

"The winners of this year’s Partner Awards are high calibre technology companies and have demonstrated proactive and innovative forward-thinking to help Microsoft deliver on its global mission of empowering people and organisations to adapt to digital transformation," says Phil.

Microsoft’s partner channel continues to demonstrate a high level of commitment, creativity and knowledge which is hugely beneficial to New Zealand’s IT sector as a whole, he says. "Whether it’s addressing the day-to-day needs of customers with tailored hardware solutions or providing high level IT advice, partners play a critical role in our industry and ensuring businesses are able to operate at the cutting edge."

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Microsoft Partner Awards and the introduction of five new categories - managed services, Internet of Things, enterprise mobility, public sector and market development - out of a total of 22 categories.

See full list of winners below:

Category

Partner Name

Cloud CRM

Magnetism

Cloud Productivity

Kinetics

Communications

Spark Digital

ERP

Theta

Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions

IT Engine

Cloud Platform

Provoke

Enterprise Mobility Solutions

Datacom

Managed Service

Lucidity

Windows and Devices Deployment

Fujitsu

Cloud Packaged Solution

Crossware

Data Platform and Analytics

UXC Eclipse

Internet of Things

Datacom

Learning

Ripped Orange

Licensing

Spark Digital

Market Development

Ingram Micro

Modern Marketing

Intergen

Partner Seller

James David, Datacom

Rising Star

Inde Technology Ltd

Solution Sales Specialist

Nick Westbrook, Provoke

Public Sector - Education

PCMedia

Public Sector - Education

New Era IT

Public Sector - Government

Information Leadership

Technology for Good

Stellar Consulting