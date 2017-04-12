Microsoft celebrates industry excellence at 2017 Partner Awards

|
Microsoft New Zealand celebrated the outstanding performance of its partners at the 10th annual Microsoft Partner Awards at Auckland’s Langham Hotel last night.
Winners across the 22 categories were recognised by the judging panel as some of the most innovative and progressive groups they have seen in New Zealand since the awards first began in 2007. Judges also praised finalists for their tremendous contribution to accelerating digital transformation and helping to advance New Zealand businesses at pace with global competitors.
Microsoft New Zealand’s newly-appointed Director for Small, Midmarket Solutions and Partner Group, Phil Goldie, says the Partner Awards are a celebration of Microsoft’s gold and silver Partners and recognises their competencies, use of cloud technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and overall industry excellence.
"The winners of this year’s Partner Awards are high calibre technology companies and have demonstrated proactive and innovative forward-thinking to help Microsoft deliver on its global mission of empowering people and organisations to adapt to digital transformation," says Phil.
Microsoft’s partner channel continues to demonstrate a high level of commitment, creativity and knowledge which is hugely beneficial to New Zealand’s IT sector as a whole, he says. "Whether it’s addressing the day-to-day needs of customers with tailored hardware solutions or providing high level IT advice, partners play a critical role in our industry and ensuring businesses are able to operate at the cutting edge."
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Microsoft Partner Awards and the introduction of five new categories - managed services, Internet of Things, enterprise mobility, public sector and market development - out of a total of 22 categories.
See full list of winners below:
Category
Partner Name
Cloud CRM
Magnetism
Cloud Productivity
Kinetics
Communications
Spark Digital
ERP
Theta
Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions
IT Engine
Cloud Platform
Provoke
Enterprise Mobility Solutions
Datacom
Managed Service
Lucidity
Windows and Devices Deployment
Fujitsu
Cloud Packaged Solution
Crossware
Data Platform and Analytics
UXC Eclipse
Internet of Things
Datacom
Learning
Ripped Orange
Licensing
Spark Digital
Market Development
Ingram Micro
Modern Marketing
Intergen
Partner Seller
James David, Datacom
Rising Star
Inde Technology Ltd
Solution Sales Specialist
Nick Westbrook, Provoke
Public Sector - Education
PCMedia
Public Sector - Education
New Era IT
Public Sector - Government
Information Leadership
Technology for Good
Stellar Consulting
