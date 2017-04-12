BNZ leads Asia Pacific region in mobile payments

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 09:43

BNZ today announced it is the first bank in Asia Pacific to launch a new, easier way to set up cards in Android Pay. Using a new ‘push provisioning’ capability, this is now available to all BNZ customers with a Flexi Debit Visa (FDV) card and an Android device running KitKat 4.4 or above.

The latest update allows customers to set up their cards completely from within the BNZ mobile banking app, eliminating the need to bounce between the BNZ and Android Pay apps as previously required.

The push provisioning service is one of the latest developments in the increasingly competitive and exciting mobile payments space says David Bullock, Director - Products and Technology at BNZ.

"We were the first New Zealand launch partner for Android Pay in December last year and this latest update builds on this partnership - keeping us front and centre in the mobile payments space. We are constantly looking at ways to improve the payment experience for our customers and it’s very exciting to be taking this next step. I think it really reinforces our commitment to mobile payments and digital innovation, and I’m looking forward to sharing more of our plans in this area, later in year."