Super new SuperBrown range from SunRice

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 10:59

Brown rice is a source of protein and fibre, and with the addition of wholegrain red rice, SunRice have turned brown rice into SuperBrown.

New SunRice SuperBrown cleverly combines red and brown wholegrain rice to create a simple and versatile addition to a Kiwi meal repertoire.

The new SuperBrown wholegrain-packed powerhouse is a great addition to a balanced diet, a source of protein, fibre and a good source of magnesium and niacin. Rice is also versatile and gluten free.

Making healthy food choices is complicated but wholefoods and wholegrains are a simple solution to achieve a balanced diet along with a variety of vegetables and lean protein.

Brown and red rice are wholegrains that have their outer bran layers retained which is the most nutrient rich part of the grain. Wholegrain rice contains one of the human body’s main sources of energy that keeps the body fuelled for longer.

The new offering to the SunRice Health and Wellbeing range provides a tasty wholegrain carbohydrate option. It will suit a variety of taste preferences, cuisines and dietary requirements, and is naturally and deliciously gluten free.

SunRice SuperBrown is available in two pack options, microwave Quick Cups, which are an ideal easy lunch for one and steamed rice microwave pouches that serve two. Available now in the rice aisle of your local New World and Pak’ n Save supermarkets nationwide.

For more information visit www.sunrice.co.nz