Airpoints members donate 80,000 Airpoints Dollars in record time

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 11:00

Ten schools across the country are celebrating their successful involvement in Air New Zealand’s 2017 Airpoints for Schools programme.

An overwhelming response from Airpoints members saw 80,000 Airpoints Dollars donated in record time, three weeks ahead of the close off at the end of April.

The schools from the Far North, Auckland, Tauranga, Te Puke, Paeroa, Gisborne, the West Coast, North Otago and Invercargill all met their fundraising targets, with students set to head off on travel throughout New Zealand, Australia and the US for their chosen environmental, educational or cultural projects.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Mark Street says the airline would like to thank its members for their generosity.

"This is the second year of the programme and due to its success we are considering how the programme could be expanded in 2018.

"Our members have shown a desire to support the young people of New Zealand and combined with Air New Zealand’s commitment to pay all third party levies and taxes for the tickets, we are excited to see these children flying away on what will be a trip of a lifetime for many.

"We’d like to congratulate this year’s schools and we look forward to helping even more Kiwi kids reach their travel goals next year along with the support of our Airpoints members."

Air New Zealand will seek entries from schools for the 2018 Airpoints for Schools programme later in 2017.