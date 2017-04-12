Mother Earth launches Very Berry Baked Oaty Slice

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 13:47

More than one million Baked Oaty Slices are baked each week in eleven very different flavours, and now Mother Earth have introduced one very new, very delicious flavour to the mix: Baked Oaty Slices Very Berry.

New Baked Oaty Slices Very Berry is true to its name, boasting a blend of different berry flavours. Mother Earth has combined cranberry and mixed berry pieces with wholegrain oats in a simple recipe that brings the taste of homemade baking to pantries all over New Zealand.

Mother Earth Brand Manager Julia Turner says the new Baked Oaty Slices Very Berry is set to become a new family favourite. "We have mixed our favourite berries into the well-loved Baked Oaty Slice recipe to create a new, very moreish, very tasty bar that keeps snack time interesting," Turner says.

Thanks to wholegrain oats in Baked Oaty Slices Very Berry, the wholesome snack provides a source of fibre. The new Baked Oaty Slices Very Berry, like all varieties in the range, has no artificial flavours or colours.

The new Baked Oaty Slice Very Berry is available in packs of six for an RRP of $3.69 and found in the lunchbox aisles of selected supermarkets nationwide.

