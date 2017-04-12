Wool continues to ease

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 15:04

New Zealand Wool Services International Ltds Marketing Executive Mr Malcolm Ching reports that the 6500 bales of North Island wool on offer saw a 72 percent clearance with most types easing further. The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies was unchanged on last week’s sale, having minimal impact.

Mr Ching advises that subdued demand and continued uncertainty around new market interest in coming weeks, is restricting buying activity.

Compared to the last South Island Auction on 06th April;

Good colour fine crossbred fleece were 2 to 4 percent cheaper.

Good colour fine crossbred shears were 3 to 5 percent cheaper Good colour coarse crossbred fleece were firm with average and poorer styles 1 to 2 percent cheaper. Coarse shears 3 to 5 and 3 to 4 inches were 1 to 2 percent cheaper with 2 to 4 inches and shorter 4 to 6 percent cheaper.

Short oddments ranged from 3 to 5 percent cheaper with longer Combing oddments remaining firm. Limited competition with Australasia, Western Europe, India and China principals, supported by Middle East and the United Kingdom.

Next sale on 20th April comprises approximately 10,600 bales from the South Island.