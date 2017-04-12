Wellington benefits from blockbuster year in screen sector

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 15:17

Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) says the latest Screen Industry Survey (SIS) results indicate the screen sector remains a valuable contributor to the region.

Today’s SIS results, for the 2016 financial year, show screen sector revenue in Wellington increased to $728 million driven primarily by an increase in feature film production and post-production from $289 million to $644 million.

WREDA Chief Executive Chris Whelan said it’s pleasing to see the industry performing well.

"Screen production means well-paid, highly-skilled employment in the region, as well as creating a ‘halo effect’ among a wide range of specialist suppliers. From accommodation to vehicle hire, location rental and costuming materials, spending on film projects extends well beyond the sector."

Mr Whelan said a 32% increase in international revenue across New Zealand was also good news for Wellington.

"Screen creativity is one of Wellington’s signature industries, contributing hugely to the region’s global profile. Attracting high-profile international projects not only creates new export revenue, it attracts visitors and talent. And there’s a long list of successful businesses started by Wellingtonians who developed their skills on major screen production projects."

Mr Whelan says that Wellington’s screen success is supported by the government’s competitive incentives schemes, and the region’s unique proposition.

"If you can imagine it, Wellington has the people, facilities, technology and locations to bring it to the screen. That puts this region in a very exclusive club of production destinations worldwide."

Looking ahead, Mr Whelan says that while the film production industry in New Zealand is by nature cyclical, the outlook for Wellington’s screen sector was very positive.

"Both domestic and international film production is healthy, and we’re seeing more and more diversity in the projects Wellington business are securing. While feature films will remain at the heart of Wellington’s screen industry, our strategy is to support the sector to broaden its capacity."

As technology looks set to revolutionise screen entertainment in the near future, Mr Whelan said Wellington was well-positioned to thrive.

"Wellington has a well-earned reputation at the forefront of screen and digital creative technology. With the virtual-, augmented- and mixed- reality industries on the cusp of exponential growth, Wellington is once again home to people and businesses who will lead the way."