Vodafone partners with CeBIT Australia to showcase IoT technology

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 16:17

Vodafone Australia has been announced as the Strategic Sponsor of CeBIT Australia with a three-year partnership that demonstrates the telecommunication company’s commitment to delivering world-leading Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

As part of the agreement, Vodafone will showcase at Asia Pacific’s largest and longest running business technology event from 23-25 May at ICC Sydney, state-of-the-art IoT technology, whereby web-enabled objects collect, share and act on data acquired from their surrounding environment.

IoT technology at the event will include BMW’s 5 Series and its ConnectedDrive, with Vodafone powered features that connects the vehicle to the outside world, transforming it beyond a simple means of transportation. The car includes a high-tech entertainment system that connects to streaming services, such as Spotify, and an Emergency Call feature that automatically contacts emergency services in the event of an accident.

Also on show at CeBIT Australia will be Mobike, a bike sharing platform that allows people to book, pay and unlock internet connected bikes through an app. Furthermore, the lineup will include Vodafone Australia’s Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT), a mobile network designed specifically to enable communication and long battery life across wide geographical footprints and urban infrastructures. NB-IoT is currently being tested by South East Water in the Mornington Peninsula.

Stuart Kelly, Executive General Manager of Enterprise Business for Vodafone Australia, commented on the new partnership and the possibilities presented at CeBIT Australia.

"As the leading Asia Pacific business technology show, CeBIT Australia was a standout choice for Vodafone. We have a unique opportunity to showcase our industry-leading NB-IoT technology, share our visions with like-minded experts and show why Vodafone is the number one choice in IoT providers.

"CeBIT provides a platform where we can demonstrate our widespread international capabilities from the Vodafone Group and world-leading business technology. The Internet of Things opens doors to new opportunities for businesses and organisations, allowing them to increase competitiveness by providing savings, improved security, increased efficiency, new business models, quality of life and sustainability," said Mr Kelly.

Tony Guerion, Global Head of Sales for Vodafone IoT has been announced as a conference speaker, sharing his insights on developing the telco’s market-leading portfolio of IoT solutions and on launching innovative products in international markets.

The Australian sponsorship announcement follows a successful partnership between Vodafone Germany and the flagship CeBIT event in Hannover, Germany in March 2017.

Over three days, CeBIT Australia offers the opportunity to hear from the world’s elite, connect with thousands of representatives from Australia’s top companies, and visit 350 exhibitors including 100 disruptive start-ups.

CeBIT Australia, 23 - 25 May 2017 will be held for the first time at the International Convention Centre Sydney, Darling Harbour.

www.cebit.com.au