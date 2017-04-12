Simpson Grierson launches Innovation Series

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 16:56

Simpson Grierson is delighted to introduce our 2017 Innovation Series, a programme of insightful, interactive and practical events with industry and legal experts, business transformation manager Caroline Ferguson says.

"Prospering and surviving in rapidly changing and uncertain times is a challenge.

"Businesses must innovate and adapt to meet changing consumer expectations, and manage competitive pressures and regulatory requirements."

Caroline says the events are designed to help organisations of all sizes better understand and navigate the key shifts in how we live and work.

At our first event titled, Accelerating Innovation, James Hurman from innovation consultancy Previously Unavailable will share learnings from his recent report "Big I little i".

Interviews with 44 CEOs from New Zealand's biggest businesses and most successful startups revealed common innovation challenges.

James will discuss practical ways to overcome such challenges and create exciting new products and services.

Simpson Grierson partner Simon Vannini will also discuss how legal considerations can best be built into innovation projects. And partner Earl Gray will discuss the changing nature of intellectual property protection in a fast-moving world.

The next instalments are scheduled for 14 June, The Work Revolution, and 5 July, Engaging with Startups.