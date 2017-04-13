Turners Group used car market update March 2017

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 09:22

March has definitely jump-started 2017 for the used car industry, with imports flooding both into and out of car yards.

March was a record month for imports coming into port, as well as imports leaving car yards, with ex-overseas registrations hitting a record of 14,474 (along with more moderate gains in every other segment).

This saw March 2017 used car sales leap almost 16% on February to become the first month on Turner’s records where the market has hit over 100,000 transactions. The last time the market even came close to this mark was in July 2015, with 99, 943 transactions.

This high number of purchases is despite the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer reporting that sentiment towards buying a major household item is stationary, or even slightly slipping (ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence - March 2017 "Marching On").

The high number of ex-overseas registrations will certainly be at least partly caused by the number of vehicles coming into the country: 19,579 in March alone, which is over a 50% increase on March 2016.

Most commentators are picking for the economy to slow heading into mid-election year. Used car transactions would usually follow this, but it is difficult to imagine that on the back of such a record-breaking month! Time will tell.