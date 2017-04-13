New edition of 'Upside downside: a guide to risk for savers and investors'

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Reserve Bank today released a new edition of its popular guide to managing the risks involved in saving and investing.
‘Upside, downside: A guide to risk for savers and investors’ was commissioned by the Reserve Bank and written by investment commentator Mary Holm for ordinary New Zealanders.
Since original publication in 2012 the guide has received two significant revisions to take account of changing KiwiSaver rules and other developments.
"I’m delighted to be able to bring this book up to date for 2017 and beyond, and hope the updated version proves as useful for a wide range of New Zealanders as its predecessors," Mary Holm said.
‘Upside, Downside: a guide to risk for savers and investors’ is available free of charge, only as a downloadable PDF from the Reserve Bank website.
More information:
Upside, Downside: a guide to risk for savers and investors (PDF 1.3MB): http://www.rbnz.govt.nz/-/media/ReserveBank/Files/Publications/Factsheets%20and%20Guides/guide-upside-downside-a-guide-to-risk-for-savers-and-investors.pdf?la=en
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.