Emirates offering special travel pouches, and pack-smart tips

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 11:18

With northern summer travel just around the corner, Emirates Official Store, the home of Emirates Collectibles, is offering tips to travel smarter with their unique and recently updated Urban Travellers Collection.

Watch here for some space-saving packing tips so you won’t need to leave anything behind. The lightweight and travel-friendly Urban Travellers set is available to ship around the globe.

For New Zealanders planning to fly on one of Emirates’ five daily A380 services to Dubai and beyond, the Urban Travellers range makes upcoming holiday packing more organised and efficient. Comprised of different pouches in a variety of sizes, styles and colours, the collection aims to accommodate almost every packing essential.

The entire range includes everything from the "My Health Bag", to keep vitamins and medications safe and easily accessible, to the "My Extra Bag", which expands to offer an additional luggage for extra holiday souvenirs and shopping.

All Emirates merchandise, including the Urban Travellers Collection can be purchased online at emirates.store and shipped for a flat rate of $7 in the UAE or US$25 worldwide. Emirates merchandise can also be purchased across the 10 Emirates Official Stores across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including its flagship outlet at The Dubai Mall. Emirates Skywards members receive a 10% discount on their purchases both online and in stores.

About the Emirates Official Stores

Emirates Official Stores carry the airline’s full range of merchandise - everything from model aircraft, clothing to travel accessories and children’s items.

Starting as a line of corporate giveaways, Emirates has progressively developed its range of branded merchandise eventually launching its first Emirates Official Store in the 1990s. Emirates merchandise has grown in both range and popularity, and can be found being used, worn, collected and displayed by its customers and fans around the world.