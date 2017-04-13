Information Leadership named Microsoft’s Government Partner of the Year

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 12:11

New Zealand company Information Leadership has won the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the Government and Public Sector category, ahead of other finalists in the category that included high profile multinational companies.

An information and knowledge management solution provider, Information Leadership drives its success through its innovations in designing and implementing Microsoft’s SharePoint and 365, which make them ideal platforms for bringing sophisticated but easy to use digital tools to the public and private sectors.

Information Leadership Director, Sarah Heal, who received the award at a gala dinner in Auckland on Tuesday (11 April) said: "Our innovative iWorkplace SharePoint methodology gives organisations digital workplaces at a fraction of the cost of commercial off-the-shelf products or heavily customised SharePoint deployments. This includes a full range of intranet, extranet, collaboration, customer portal, workflow and forms, document management and mobility solutions.

"We’re delighted to win this award, which recognises the deep inroads Information Leadership has made into digital workplaces for Councils, DHBs, and a wide range of government agencies, as well as commercial businesses," said Ms Heal.

Support for Public Records Act compliance is built into Information Leadership’s iWorkplace methodology, and it offers a secure and cost-effective alternative to both traditional electronic document and records management systems and the opt-in All of Government (AoG) Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions.

"There have been some misperceptions about the extent to which agencies are able to look beyond AoG ECM suppliers for the most cost-effective and fit-for-purpose solutions for their organisation. But a growing number are now selecting the iWorkplace approach. They tell us this is because of the much lower and more transparent pricing, the many credible reference sites and the control and flexibility the agency then has over its implementation.

"It also truly sets our clients up to embrace a full digital workplace - not just document control - and to benefit from our commitment to building our clients’ internal capabilities to get the most out of their electronic document and records management systems," said Ms Heal.

Information Leadership has offices in Christchurch and Wellington, as well as other staff in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, serving a strong customer base nationwide in local and central government, as well as in science, health and commercial sectors. The company has done over one hundred substantial implementations of SharePoint (on-premise, in the cloud and hybrid), and starts a new implementation every 2-3 weeks.