Flexi Cards appoints CEO

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 12:10

Flexi Cards has appointed sales, marketing and loyalty expert Chris Lamers from Sovereign as its new Chief Executive in New Zealand.

Chris takes up the position on Tuesday, 18 April, following the resignation of Greg Shepherd who was with the company for more than 12 years.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead innovation and growth at Flexi Cards in New Zealand, where our aim is to build on the great work and products already in place, and expand both the product range and our loyal customer base," says Lamers.

Chairman of Flexi Cards Ltd, Carlos da Silva, says: "Chris has a long career in sales and marketing leadership roles across a diverse range of industries. Combined with roles in corporate strategy, data analytics, innovation and general management, he brings a strong customer and team focus to the CEO role."

As Sovereign’s Chief Officer Brand, Innovation and Marketing for the past three years, Chris undertook a number of significant developments, including establishing an online sales channel, customer engagement programmes, and data analytics functions.

Prior to Sovereign, Chris was at Loyalty New Zealand (Fly Buys) for six years, first as head of marketing, then head of customer engagement and lastly as interim CEO. During that time, Chris revitalised the Fly Buys brand, developed and launched a partnership with Air NZ Airpoints, and led the implementation of marketing strategies that grew both membership numbers and revenue while reducing marketing costs.

Chris also spent more than six years as General Manager, Marketing for Positively Wellington Tourism where he was responsible for developing international and domestic tourism sectors, and three years at Tourism New Zealand. Earlier in his career he worked in journalism and public relations. Chris has also held board roles with the New Zealand Marketing Association and the Financial Services Council of New Zealand.

"Given Chris’ wealth of experience in retail, as well as his expertise in marketing and general business management, we are excited about the ideas he will bring to our New Zealand operations," says da Silva.

Flexi Cards NZ will relocate to Newmarket from East Tamaki in September, where Chris will lead a combined consumer and commercial team for FlexiGroup in New Zealand.

"This creates great opportunities for us to come together as one New Zealand team and demonstrates a strong, ongoing commitment to the New Zealand market by FlexiGroup," says da Silva.

Flexi Cards is part of FlexiGroup NZ, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASX-listed Flexi Group, Australasia’s leading provider of financial solutions for lifestyle, home and business.

www.flexicards.co.nz