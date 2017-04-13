Whanganui Feb tourism bucks the trend

Thursday, 13 April, 2017 - 15:54

Whanganui’s number of guest nights for February 2016 increased by 16.7% compared to the previous year - an increase of 3,000 people and likely to be the result of hosting the NZ Masters Games.

National guest nights for the same period were down 0.4% with domestic guest nights down 1.6%. International guest nights for the country were up only 0.8% while Whanganui scored a 2% increase. Unlike the national results Whanganui is also showing a 16% increase for motel accommodation compared to the previous February.

Statistics NZ reports latest national guest night trends suggest falling international guest nights and signs of a decreasing domestic guest night trend as well. "If we include people staying with friends and family, bed and breakfasts and motorhomes we had just under 67,000 visitor guest nights recorded for February 2017. We now have 21 properties listed on Airbnb in the city," said Lyn Cheyne, Strategic Lead - Destination for Whanganui and Partners.

"We’re always delighted to see events that bring visitors into our district and encourage them to stay longer."