Orion Health signs new agreement in UK

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 09:21

Orion Health (OHE:NZX/ASX), following a competitive process, has signed a five-year license agreement with Dorset County Council in England valued at NZ$9.34 million (£5.2 million) with a value of over $9 million. The contract is to provide a comprehensive care solution to the region’s population of over 765,000 people.

The new Dorset Care Record will bring together information from hospitals, GPs, community teams and local councils, enabling summary details of a person’s medical or care history to be accessed in one place. Benefits will include improved coordination of care and communication between different health and care agencies, improving treatments and reducing delays. In addition, patients will be able to access and contribute to their records online.

The Dorset Care Council has purchased Orion Health’s Amadeus precision medicine platform with additional applications. A portion of this contract will be recognised in FY2017 with the majority of revenues to be earned in the following periods. The Council is part of an innovative new partnership in the County, known as the Dorset Care Team (DCT) which has eight partners, including Dorset County Council, Bournemouth Borough Council, Borough of Poole, NHS Dorset Clinical Commissioning Group and four hospital trusts.

The DCT will deploy Orion Health’s Amadeus precision medicine platform which captures, stores and aligns patient information to enable a more seamless service for people who access adult social care and health in the Dorset area. In addition, the Council has purchased Orion Health’s Consult and Patient Portal solutions to ensure the timely delivery of critical patient information.