Christchurch businesses named in Microsoft Partner Awards

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017

Canterbury Development Corporation congratulates the winners of the Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards.

The 10th annual awards held on 11 April, saw partners praised for their contribution to accelerating digital transformation in New Zealand.

Twenty-two awards were presented, with Microsoft New Zealand’s newly appointed director for small, midmarket solutions and partner group, Phil Goldie, noting the winners were high calibre technology companies who had demonstrated proactive and innovative forward-thinking to help Microsoft deliver on its mission of empowering people and organisations to adapt to digital transformation.

The Christchurch winners are:

- Inde Technology - Rising Star

- Ripped Orange - Learning

- Public Sector - Government: Information Leadership

