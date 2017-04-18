Taranaki funding for soil conservation measures

|
Recent storms have again shown the volatility of our weather and the inability of some land to cope with large quantities of water over a short period.
The Taranaki Regional Council says the region’s hillcountry farmers are all too familiar with erosion and other storm-related land issues, but they can take steps to protect their soil through fencing, planting, forestry and reversion.
The Council provides funding for those soil conservation measures through its South Taranaki and Regional Erosion Support Scheme (STRESS), and now is the right time to complete STRESS fencing projects and order poles, says Land Services Manager Don Shearman.
"Soil is a valuable asset. Poplar and willow poles help protect it from erosion, and they also produce stock fodder," he says. "The New Zealand Poplar and Willow Research Trust has just released videos on how to plant and manage them, which will help farmers with their maintenance."
To watch the videos, go to www.poplarandwillow.org.nz/library/filter/videos.
To order poles or discuss STRESS projects, contact your Land Management Officer, or call 0800 736 222 or email hillcountry@trc.govt.nz. Read more about STRESS at www.trc.govt.nz/stress-erosion-scheme/.
