NZIOB Charitable Trust to award two $10,000 scholarships

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 14:56

The New Zealand Institute of Building Charitable Trust (NZIOB Charitable Trust) today announced that it is offering two scholarships, each to the value of $10,000.

The scholarships have been established to recognise, encourage and financially support recipients from a trade, technical or professional role pursue a project linked to building through research, practice or professional development.

Gina Jones, NZIOB Charitable Trust Chair, said "We have a mission to encourage aspirational thinking that lifts the construction industry’s performance and we are particularly interested in applications from members who have a project that will introduce improvements to the industry.

"We’re looking for applicants with a project that has the potential to advance some aspect of design, construction or management of buildings in New Zealand, and thereby enhance the quality of our built environment."

The successful recipients will be chosen by a panel comprising three NZIOB past-presidents, with winners to be announced at the NZIOB Awards of Excellence gala evening on Friday, 25 August at the Pullman Hotel, Auckland.

To be eligible, applicants must be New Zealand residents or citizens, actively involved in the building and construction industry, and be available for an interview with the selection panel if required. A copy of the Rules and Instructions to applicants is available online, see: www.nziobcharitabletrust.org.nz/awards . Entries close at 5.00pm on Friday, 30 June 2017.

The NZIOB Charitable Trust is looking to offer these scholarships annually and has an active fundraising programme underway to raise funds so the $20,000 scholarship grants are paid from earnings rather than from capital.

"Our challenge is to create a significant fund through standout events. To this end, on the 30th of June, the day before the British and Irish Lions play the All Blacks at Westpac Stadium, we’ve organised a fundraising luncheon with Sean Fitzpatrick at Mac’s Brewbar.

"All Black legend Sean Fitzpatrick MNZM is the ideal speaker for an NZIOB Charitable Trust event, given that he famously claimed ‘he won the World Cup and went back to work as a builder’. Sean played 93 tests for the All Blacks, 51 of them as Captain," Gina Jones said.