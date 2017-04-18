FIRST Union congratulates care workers, prepares claim for retail workers

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 17:06

FIRST Union is congratulating care workers, their unions - E tÅ«, NZNO and the PSA - and pay equity champion Kristine Bartlett for securing an offer of a historic pay equity settlement.

"This is a tremendous step forward for working women," said FIRST Union Retail and Finance Secretary Maxine Gay, who also helped develop the pay equity principles as a member of the Joint Working Group on Pay Equity.

"This goes to show working women and their unions are the key to correcting the gender pay imbalance."

"We’re sending our congratulations and our solidarity to care workers, their unions and to Kristine Bartlett."

"We’re also preparing our own pay equity claim for the retail sector. Over 300,000 New Zealanders work in retail, a sector that was regarded historically as ‘women’s work’," said Gay.

"There’s an imbalance in retail that needs correcting."