Guild to host third Pharmacy Business Network

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 17:12

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) is excited to host the third Pharmacy Business Network (PBN) on Saturday 22 July 2017, at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

PBN is a one day business management conference for pharmacy owners, managers, and staff. Following two very successful conferences, and having received extremely positive feedback from attendees, we are very pleased to be able to offer this event to the sector for the third consecutive year.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin says, "Events such as PBN highlight the importance of the wider pharmacy sector coming together to share, discuss and learn. The Guild is committed to ensuring our members realise their professional and financial potential in today’s challenging business environment and we hope that PBN is considered as an extension of this work."

This year PBN will start with a motivational address from Simon Mundell, the Executive Director of Advisory.Works, an international consulting firm which he founded in New Zealand. Simon will be sharing what it takes to become a market leading business, as well as examples of real-world business success, leading-edge research, and give a fresh perspective on how to engage everyone in an organisation to successfully execute the company’s strategy.

This will be followed by concurrent sessions on managing your business and managing your people. We will then have a combined final session with Gihan Perera who will talk to us about ensuring your business is fit for the future. Gihan is a futurist, conference speaker, author and consultant who gives business leaders a glimpse into what’s ahead, and how they can become fit for the future.

The full programme and speaker profiles can be viewed at www.pharmacybusinessnetwork.nz.

Early bird tickets are currently available for just $249 plus GST for Guild members, pharmacy students and sector representatives, and $449 plus GST for Guild non members. Tickets can be purchased at www.pharmacybusinessnetwork.nz.