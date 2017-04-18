Toyota wins back-to-back World Green Car of the Year awards

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 17:23

Toyota has won back-to-back World Green Car of the Year awards, reaffirming its global leadership in automotive environmental responsibility.

The Prius Prime, a plug-in version of the Toyota Prius petrol-electric hybrid, has been named the winner of this year's award, announced at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Last year, the award went to the Toyota Mirai fuel-cell sedan, a noteworthy zero-emissions car with all the convenience of today's conventional vehicles, yet it runs on a hydrogen fuel-cell.

This year's award for the plug-in Prius was based on more than its excellent fuel economy and low tailpipe emissions.

A key consideration was the use of a major advanced power plant technology (beyond engine componentry) aimed specifically at increasing the vehicle's environmental responsibility.

Judging for the World Green Car began with an entry list of 12 new vehicles, which was culled to three finalists. The Prius outpolled the Tesla Model X and Chevrolet Bolt in the final vote. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was also a finalist.

Toyota, which has positioned hybrid developments as core environmental technologies for the 21st century, has sold more than 10 million hybrid vehicles worldwide.

Prius is the world's best-selling hybrid vehicle with almost four million cars sold since it was launched in Japan in late 1997.

Vehicles in all categories for the World Car of the Year awards are selected and voted on by an international jury comprising 75 senior automotive journalists from 23 countries.