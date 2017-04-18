Aged care provider Enliven says pay equity a game changer

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 17:56

Aged-care service provider, Enliven, is welcoming the recently announced pay increase for care and support workers.

Part of the not-for-profit organisation Presbyterian Support, Enliven provides a wide range of aged-care services across New Zealand.

Enliven’s national spokesperson, Gillian Bremner, says the organisation’s pay rates are based on the funding they receive from the Government, "so this is great news for our staff".

"We value our employees and want to see them receive fair remuneration for the training they undertake, and the essential work they do to support the elderly. We also firmly believe gender should not affect what people get paid, and we support this step by the Government to address that gender pay gap."

Mrs. Bremner says Enliven will be closely reviewing the detail around this landmark decision by the Government, and the suggested sustainability and implementation plans.

"We see this is as an important step forward for our sector, and the people who are delivering these essential services."