Equal pay announcement 'a giant leap forward for women'

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 20:18

The news that the Government is close to an historic pay equity settlement is a giant leap forward for women says the Pay Equity Coalition.

"The Coalition is elated with the news today that the Government has announced a pay increase for women working in the aged care, disability and home support sectors," says spokesperson Angela McLeod.

"The Coalition congratulates the E tÅ« Union, Kristine Bartlett and the women who fought and campaigned so hard for this outcome.

"We don’t know all the detail however, the Coalition hopes that the proposed settlement ensures equal pay for work of equal value and that all working women will benefit from this landmark case.

"The gender pay gap is across all sectors and the Coalition expects to see this reduce given the Government’s proposed announcement today.

"Using the newly agreed pay equity principles is a significant milestone in our long campaign for equal pay - some of our member organisations have been campaigning since the early 1940s.

"Today’s announcement is great news for women and provides potential for a future where there is genuine equality in the workplace," says Mrs McLeod.