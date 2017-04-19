A decade of success for Brother

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 11:00

For the tenth consecutive year, Brother has taken out top honours for the appearance, functionality and environmental performance of its printers, scanners and label makers. This international recognition comes from the iF Design Awards for 2017.

With over 5,000 entries received from 59 countries around the world, the iF Design Awards are hotly contested and highly regarded as the benchmark for superior form and function of various products. They are hosted and judged independently by the iF International Forum Design in Hanover, Germany and considered one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions.

According to the iF Design Award judges, Brother’s range of award-winning devices demonstrated exceptional design principles across product, communication, packaging, service, interior and exterior architecture and professional concept.

Matthew Stroud, Chief Operating Officer and Director at Brother International (NZ) Limited says, "we are extremely honoured to receive the iF Design Award for another year."

"To achieve such consistent recognition and award success across our business printers, scanners and label makers, is a great testament to the concerted effort Brother makes to achieve continuous improvements in design, quality and product innovation. Our goal is to provide a great design and superior value to our customers. The iF Design Award wins are testament to the fact that we are delivering that."

Last month, Brother received more global accolades from Buyers Laboratory (BLI). They were awarded Line of the Year for Brother monochrome and multifunction centres (MFC). Exhaustive independent lab testing by Buyers Laboratory revealed eleven Brother printers’ were the most complete and best-performing on the market.