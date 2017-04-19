YWCA Auckland celebrates pay equity win

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 13:04

YWCA Auckland is delighted by the news this week that 55,000 lowly paid, predominantly female, care workers, are set to receive one of the biggest pay rises in history.

Monica Briggs, Chief Executive of YWCA Auckland and judge of the YWCA Equal Pay Awards, is commending the Government’s announcement yesterday.

"This is outstanding news for the hard working women of New Zealand," says Briggs.

"Kristine Bartlett and the Service and Food Workers Union (now E tÅ«) that supported her claim, are to be congratulated for activating a monumental shift in the pay equity landscape for those in the aged residential care, home support and disability service sectors of New Zealand.

"The result of Ms. Bartlett’s actions in 2012, when she lodged an application with the Employment Relations Authority, first saw the Government accepting the principles agreed to by the Joint Working Group on Pay Equity.

"Today, those courageous actions have gone further, by transforming the pay of 55,000 other workers across Aotearoa, who are mainly women and have been undervalued for so long, due to being employed in female dominated industries.

"This is a great step towards addressing the stubborn pay gap that still exists in New Zealand, which currently sits at 14% based on average hourly earnings.

"While experts may offer a range of solutions to address the gender pay gap issue, systemic change is a large part of making progress in the right direction. This is what we have seen with the Government’s historic move and the decision is to be applauded," says Briggs.

YWCA Auckland runs the YWCA Equal Pay Awards, marking its fourth annual campaign in 2017. The Awards' programme invites New Zealand businesses to prove how fair they are by applying for a YWCA Equal Pay Best Practice Compact, or entering the full Awards, depending on how much progress a business has made on its own equal pay journey.

"Receiving a YWCA Equal Pay Best Practice Compact or a YWCA Equal Pay Award is a bold statement for those who want to declare their commitment to wage equality. It is a great tool for businesses, but even better for our female workers, who desperately need clear navigation around which employers care about being fair.

"This has become a highly visible issue and for those organisations not declaring their equal pay status, their silence will be deafening," she concludes.

Entries for the YWCA Equal Pay Awards are open from Monday, 1st May 2017, closing on Friday, 15th September. Entries for the YWCA Equal Pay Best Practice Compact are now open and will close on Friday, 30th June.

An equal pay presentation and how to enter the Awards is being given by Susan Doughty, a Human Capital Partner at EY, hosted by the Ministry for Women in their Wellington office on Friday, 21st April 2017, from 2pm - 4pm. For bookings, contact Debbie Burrows, Debbie@akywca.org.nz or 09 520 8160.