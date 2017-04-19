Hand-picked fonterra tankers get a facelift

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 15:23

If you are planning on taking a road trip around New Zealand’s rural roads, we’re setting you a challenge to spot six children who have joined Fonterra’s tanker fleet family.

Thirty-eight of Fonterra’s tanker and truck units are getting a head-to-toe makeover, with a new Milk for Schools look in the lead up to the programme’s four year anniversary in May.

Basketballs, books and backpacks are just some of the items shown on the new branding, telling the story of Kiwi kids heading to primary school each week day and receiving a carton of delicious dairy nutrition.

"Our farmers are at the heart of New Zealand’s rural communities, they provide nutritious milk every day and our dedicated tanker team then transport it to our Waitoa UHT site to be packed and sent to 70 per cent of primary schools across New Zealand," says Fonterra’s General Manager Community Programmes Chris Ward.

"Fonterra’s Milk for Schools programme provides an incredible source of dairy nutrition to more than 140,000 kids every school day, yet many Kiwis don’t know that it’s a social giving programme that is provided by the Co-operative’s farmers."

Fonterra’s General Manager of National Transport and Logistics Barry McColl says Fonterra’s tankers are some of the most recognisable vehicles on New Zealand roads and therefore they have an important role to play.

"Fonterra’s tankers drive more than 95 million kilometres a year - enough to wrap around the equator approximately 2,400 times. It’s important to us that what’s on them reflects what we stand for as a Co-operative and what’s important to our farmers.

"Milk for Schools represents our commitment to the health and wellbeing of the next generation, while the new branding helps our tanker team understand the critical part they play in the process. It also provides a great talking point for our tanker operators when they are out on the roads, they can share the pride they have knowing that at any moment the milk they have collected can end up in a Milk for Schools pack."

Fonterra’s Te Awamutu tanker drivers’ will be the first to take a ride in the new tankers, followed by a roll-out to nine of Fonterra’s other manufacturing sites spanning the top of New Zealand to the bottom.