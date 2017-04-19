Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Auckland Airport to host International Travel Summit

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 15:26

Auckland Airport will again host an international travel summit immediately prior to TRENZ, the New Zealand tourism industry’s annual conference for tourism operators, travel buyers and media.

The 2017 Auckland Airport International Travel Summit will be held at the Hilton Hotel, 147 Quay Street, Auckland from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday 9 May 2017.

Attendance at the summit is free of charge and online registration is now open: https://corporate.aucklandairport.co.nz/travel-summit/registration

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.