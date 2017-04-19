Auckland Airport to host International Travel Summit

|
Auckland Airport will again host an international travel summit immediately prior to TRENZ, the New Zealand tourism industry’s annual conference for tourism operators, travel buyers and media.
The 2017 Auckland Airport International Travel Summit will be held at the Hilton Hotel, 147 Quay Street, Auckland from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday 9 May 2017.
Attendance at the summit is free of charge and online registration is now open: https://corporate.aucklandairport.co.nz/travel-summit/registration
